Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding by $952,260; Tekla Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $943,416

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 13,103 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 333,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 320,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.23M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 16,140 shares as the company's stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 97,782 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 81,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 607,063 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc Com (NYSE:ZEN) by 7,610 shares to 9,371 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 74,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,724 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.28% or 3.94M shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 563,867 shares. Hm Payson And has 3,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 188 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.04% stake. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 189,328 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 2,170 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,577 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.13% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 23,968 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 102,348 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.15% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Boston Prtn invested 0.32% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 6,880 shares.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 240,549 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 6,001 shares stake. Park Avenue Limited Com holds 0.12% or 15,337 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 8,708 shares. Da Davidson owns 153,841 shares. Moreover, Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.15 million shares. 21,260 are owned by Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company. Fiera Capital Corp reported 41,654 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 0.39% or 656,519 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 625,378 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Essex Fincl Incorporated stated it has 28,576 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 1.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.