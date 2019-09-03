Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $615,279; Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $774,330 as Market Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 29,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.29M shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 31,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,298 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability owns 5,700 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 57,390 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.17% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 4,246 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Lp holds 6.78% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 99,149 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 100 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 84,706 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 37,680 were reported by Steinberg Asset Lc. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,700 shares. Stifel accumulated 16,120 shares. 178,847 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Aviva Public Lc invested in 47,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn invested in 0% or 125 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 21,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XPO Logistics Suffers Sales, Profit Declines – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of XPO Logistics Were Up 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY) by 5,436 shares to 422,098 shares, valued at $47.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 40,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $49.01 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 23,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 110,371 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd Co. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.1% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 49,256 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc holds 31,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Il reported 45,585 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP invested in 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Republic Intl invested 0.77% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). M&T Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 46,828 shares. Parametric Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 526,428 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 705 shares. Citadel Limited invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ameriprise Fin holds 719,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.32% or 21,175 shares. 342,020 were reported by Los Angeles Cap & Equity.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flowers Foods Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.