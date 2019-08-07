Segall Bryant & Hamill Increased Telus Com (TU) Stake; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Increased Its Stake by $2.24 Million as Stock Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.61 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The hedge fund held 54,830 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 425,592 shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 104,587 shares to 182,618 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation Com (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 49,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,551 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ARRY).

