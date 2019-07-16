Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $400,720; Schneider Capital Management Has Upped Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 44,987 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 5,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, down from 260,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 7.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 19,728 shares to 44,943 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa owns 28,427 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited reported 77,530 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Professional Advisory owns 3,000 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 27,200 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 24,406 are held by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. First Foundation Advsr invested in 11,084 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset holds 0.08% or 14,710 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 12,076 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). United Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 3,408 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Bank Trust reported 1.03% stake. Indiana Trust And owns 16,955 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.83 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 137,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Legal General Gp Pcl invested in 0% or 48,741 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.08% stake. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw Co Incorporated reported 103,651 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 58,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 710,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 18,519 shares stake.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 67,313 shares to 517,246 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48M shares, and cut its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

