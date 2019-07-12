Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake; Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Increased by $386,136

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 1.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 11,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 21,194 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 7,614 shares. 2,147 are owned by Strs Ohio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 7,645 shares. 70,532 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Old Bancorporation In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,912 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 885,079 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.6% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.96% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 14,291 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,394 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,927 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.81% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 249 shares. American Mngmt Inc holds 19,095 shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Dark Horse Semiconductor Stock Has Plenty of Room to Run – Investorplace.com” published on October 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Cowen Names 4 Top Semi Picks: AMD, Ambarella, Broadcom, Monolithic Power – Benzinga” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Semiconductor Stocks Getting Cut Down – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $38.09 million activity. Another trade for 21,694 shares valued at $2.83 million was made by Tseng Saria on Monday, February 11. $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Hsing Michael. Blegen Theodore also sold $1.65M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming. Moyer James C sold $1.81 million worth of stock.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 36,137 shares to 27,859 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,395 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,058 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Research And Management Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.36% or 8,641 shares. Ssi Invest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 524,700 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.12% or 10,859 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 9,017 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1St Source Commercial Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 21,175 shares. 113,307 are owned by Shikiar Asset Inc. Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich Berg owns 5,651 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea stated it has 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Advisors Lc owns 18,354 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.