Segall Bryant & Hamill Position in Raytheon Company (RTN) Decreased by $637,482; Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its Stake in Teradyne (TER) by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 50,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 409,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 93,905 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 183,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.32M, down from 186,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 194,718 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 80,930 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,387 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Indiana And Invest Mngmt has 1,373 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 29,116 shares. Private Na stated it has 0.53% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 976,228 shares or 0.13% of the stock. South Texas Money Limited owns 1.84% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 234,746 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communication Ltd owns 4,437 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Spectrum Management Gp Inc owns 125 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 55,750 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mu Invests Limited reported 34,000 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,862 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 30,885 shares to 246,250 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.64 million for 15.94 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.78M shares to 7.74M shares, valued at $309.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).