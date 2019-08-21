Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Its Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) Position as Stock Value Declined; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) by 45.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 39,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 47,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 86,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies (De) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 216,398 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 108,266 shares to 753,426 shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Holding Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 251,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 7,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,814 shares. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 97,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 17,034 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 107,992 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.37% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 688,323 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 5,383 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 38,623 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Co has 98,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0.02% or 534 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 136,125 shares. Cincinnati Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 590,000 shares. Fil reported 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Bank Of America De has 7.15 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 7,495 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 82.47 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 83,954 shares. Legal & General Public Limited owns 5.94 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 283,520 shares. Cap Fund Management, France-based fund reported 11,462 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 722,384 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lenox Wealth accumulated 4,462 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd invested in 7,164 shares or 0.19% of the stock.