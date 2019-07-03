Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) Holding by $529,792 as Shares Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Baupost Group Boosted Its Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,301 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, up from 505,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 81.12 BLN RUPEES VS 83.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.09 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44M, up from 29.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 16,193 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,401 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 59,213 shares. 60,413 are owned by Teton. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs stated it has 48,828 shares. Franklin Resources reported 647,554 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 95,481 shares. Putnam Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,134 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 69,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 59,329 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 42,103 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 117,972 shares. Prudential Financial owns 49,051 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 7,236 shares to 98,137 shares, valued at $70.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 295,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,213 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).