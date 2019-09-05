Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Its P.H. Glatfelter Co (GLT) Position by $537,152 as Stock Value Rose; International Flavors And Frag (IFF) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Upped Holding by $611,200 as Valuation Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in P.H. Glatfelter Co (GLT) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 38,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The hedge fund held 851,613 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 813,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in P.H. Glatfelter Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 71,221 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Flavors And Frag (IFF) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 46,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 41,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavors And Frag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 823,587 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $61.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $149,225 activity.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 205,835 shares to 165,094 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CVI) by 22,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,390 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).