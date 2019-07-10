Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered By $601,720 Its Magic Software Enterprises LTD Ord (MGIC) Position; Innerworkings (INWK) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord (MGIC) stake by 36.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 75,215 shares as Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord (MGIC)’s stock rose 6.94%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 132,173 shares with $1.11M value, down from 207,388 last quarter. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord now has $437.29M valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 3,501 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M

Innerworkings Inc (INWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 45 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 35 cut down and sold equity positions in Innerworkings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 42.12 million shares, up from 39.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Innerworkings Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 17.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stake by 11,756 shares to 228,500 valued at $56.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 22,483 shares and now owns 173,001 shares. Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. MGIC’s profit will be $6.93M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $187.21 million. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It currently has negative earnings. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging.

Analysts await InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. INWK’s profit will be $2.59 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by InnerWorkings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. for 2.39 million shares. Engaged Capital Llc owns 2.58 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 662,879 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 7.42 million shares.

