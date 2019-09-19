Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) Holding by $849,004; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $4.13 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 1.26M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 315,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50 million, down from 331,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 3.75M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $60.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,569 shares to 38,099 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.