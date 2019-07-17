Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; Great Western Bancorporation Has 1.47 Sentiment

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 11.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 3,246 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 24,550 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 27,796 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 539,083 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.50 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Co holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 717,361 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 44,603 are owned by Cambiar Investors Lc. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 25,475 shares. Regions Fincl holds 948 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 368,781 shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Parkside Fincl Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 11,648 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Starr Communications Incorporated owns 1,833 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GWB,BAC,CMA – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.35M shares traded or 375.40% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.