Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Its Ncr (NCR) Holding by $4.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Cash to Overweight in Effort to `Reduce Risk’; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp (NCR) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 174,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 1.09 million shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,121 shares to 597,249 shares, valued at $47.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,953 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc Com.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

