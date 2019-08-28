Segall Bryant & Hamill Holds Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP); First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Position in Tutor Perini (TPC) by $311,100 as Shares Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 45,463 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 4,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 908,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.31 million, up from 903,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 27,111 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). 3,320 were reported by Kempen Capital Nv. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 193,111 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 100,161 shares. Donald Smith & stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Victory holds 0% or 1,665 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Llc holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 15,635 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 46,285 shares. Da Davidson owns 109,725 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Menta Cap Lc owns 0.09% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 12,400 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 63,788 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 487,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,700 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29,687 shares to 52,912 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 69,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,085 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

