Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Its Stake in Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) by $791,830; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc analyzed 6,509 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc analyzed 30,455 shares as the company's stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 559,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, down from 589,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.53 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 10,424 shares to 60,670 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,500 shares to 14,061 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.72 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

