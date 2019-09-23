Segall Bryant & Hamill Maintains Position in Independent Bank Mass (INDB); Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Fir Tree Increased Its Holding by $32.44 Million as Shares Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 35,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The hedge fund held 204,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 168,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 120,184 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 508,374 shares to 491,000 shares, valued at $65.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 230,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

