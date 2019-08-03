Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Holding in Ferro (FOE) by $3.81 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding as Share Price Were Volatile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 211,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 325,585 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 537,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 886,054 shares traded or 34.96% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – ROHIT FERRO-TECH – SBI WROTE IN LETTER THAT COMPETENT AUTHORITY DECIDED TO CANCEL PROCESS OF CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT UNDER SWISS CHALLENGE METHOD; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir System Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 141,390 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $77.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 142,820 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 103,415 shares. Brigade Capital Lp owns 705,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,591 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 144,100 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.01M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0.15% or 1.80 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Parametric Port Associates Llc owns 102,517 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.62% stake. Invesco invested in 0% or 207,949 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares with value of $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots by 5,268 shares to 7,962 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf (DBEF) by 262,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Incorporated holds 160,280 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pentwater Mngmt Lp has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Life has 5,036 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfield Bush & holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,000 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.05% or 162,232 shares. Fort Lp invested in 1,466 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Df Dent Co Incorporated invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 366,489 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Co owns 19,302 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 42,090 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 495 shares.