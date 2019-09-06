Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Stake in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $8.47 Million; Davidson D A & Company Increased Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $782,986; Share Value Declined

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 23,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 189,740 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 166,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.46M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 166,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 362,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54 million, down from 528,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 109,080 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 307,188 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 90,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De invested in 102,583 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7,677 shares. Invesco Limited holds 523,701 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 11,289 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Century invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 26,940 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32,349 shares to 77,909 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 87,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Revealed: Collect 6.7% Dividends the Safe Way – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 02, 2019.