Segall Bryant & Hamill Increased Its Enersys (ENS) Stake by $8.28 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Position by $586,300

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 165.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 127,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 204,611 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 77,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 223,705 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 228,538 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,464 are held by Mondrian Ltd. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 19,834 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 143,195 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Canal Ins, a South Carolina-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 0.28% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 377,867 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Nwq Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.75% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 22,892 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 92,000 shares. New Amsterdam Lc New York reported 41,742 shares. State Street reported 1.36 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 218,851 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 321,040 shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 54,451 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc Com by 7,030 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,664 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 12,660 shares to 14,730 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 15,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).