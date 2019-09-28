Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Astec Industries (ASTE) Holding; Dana (DAN) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 27,508 shares as Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 1.39%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 110,128 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 82,620 last quarter. Astec Industries Inc now has $708.04M valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 128,449 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE)

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 49.33% above currents $14.23 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 990,155 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 19/03/2018 – GKN shareholder Columbia Threadneedle plans to reject Melrose bid; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.11% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 769,253 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2.47 million shares. 67,900 were reported by Strs Ohio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 24,800 shares. 1.94 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 27,874 shares stake. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 18,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Qs Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Prudential owns 2.60M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 42,600 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 7,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 141,564 shares stake.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 15,573 shares to 122,401 valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Itt Inc stake by 150,695 shares and now owns 281,442 shares. Cvr Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CVI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ASTE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 15,256 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 34,950 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 22,600 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 12,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 148,231 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.39 million shares. 34,329 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 721,642 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 22,909 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 92,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,032 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,048 activity. Merwe Jaco van der bought $56,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $61,048 worth of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares were bought by ANDERSON STEPHEN C.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Second Quarter Conference Call July 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.