Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Stake in Angiodynamics (ANGO) as Stock Price Rose; Cwm Stake In Progressive Ohio (PGR) Was Increased

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3340.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 60,831 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 62,652 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 1,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 220,560 shares as the company's stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 603,323 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 823,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 188,941 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Businesswire.com and their article: "AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on October 3, 2019 – Business Wire" published on September 05, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5,414 shares to 63,233 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ANGO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 1.48% more from 36.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 167,220 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 449,280 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 324,429 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.03% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 619,333 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 65,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 3.13M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 56,400 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Campbell Communications Inv Adviser accumulated 14,091 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nordea Inv accumulated 211,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank De stated it has 5,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 310 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 703,719 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 26,552 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 111,051 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FPA) by 216,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).