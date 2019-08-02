Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Its Position in Middleby (MIDD) as Valuation Rose; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Holding by $3.79 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 15,049 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 12,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 328,104 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD)

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.12M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 11,712 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 19,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 15,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 18,469 were reported by Natixis. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 56,004 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 17,270 shares. Zacks Investment Management has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 823,572 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.1% or 6,727 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 1,900 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 2,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 73,822 shares. Jensen Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,060 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 2,998 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 64,653 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0% or 17,576 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% or 200 shares. 25 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Strs Ohio owns 2,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.