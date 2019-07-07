Segall Bryant & Hamill Upped Its Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Stake by $7.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Holds Stake in Western Digital (WDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 61.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 44,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,053 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, up from 72,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, TOWN, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, SYMC – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “E-Cig Ban Stubs Out This Tobacco Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sg Americas Securities Limited stated it has 150,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alps Inc invested in 790,111 shares. Cypress Group stated it has 0.17% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 23,740 are owned by Commercial Bank Of The West. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 22.53M shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 8,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,170 shares. Burney reported 5,832 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Fil holds 0.12% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 746,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Lc owns 158 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: not pursuing Willis Towers Watson merger – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) by 196,861 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 30,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,978 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).