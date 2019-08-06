Segall Bryant & Hamill Position in Duke Energy (DUK) Trimmed by $419,130; Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Inogen (INGN)

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 574,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 554,977 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 16,130 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 20,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 3.71 million shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 68,064 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $413.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 168,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.15% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp invested in 77,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 269,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 368,575 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 277,076 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 3,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,164 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 176,217 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 302,936 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 2,963 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Inc has 0.35% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 15,000 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.06% stake.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 27,665 shares to 107,551 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 44,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerg Market Vipers (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested in 16,347 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Haverford Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Heartland Consultants owns 4,219 shares. Spectrum Management Gp reported 121 shares stake. Allstate has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rockland Co reported 5,578 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 64,998 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 1.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bangor Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,187 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Natl Asset Management reported 0.13% stake. South Dakota Inv Council owns 126,720 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 12,811 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.33% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.39M shares.

