Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Its Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) as Share Price Declined; Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Ciena (CIEN) Position by $4.55 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 123,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 116,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 239,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 47,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 177,282 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 129,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 1.32 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,094 were reported by First Manhattan. Inc has 0.05% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 8,166 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 33,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 21,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Whittier owns 362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 20,889 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 206,680 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp has 23,217 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 11,920 shares. Eam Ltd Co holds 28,286 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. The insider SMITH GARY B sold $360,222.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank reported 3,910 shares stake. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Oslo Asset As reported 1.07 million shares stake. Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 120,466 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru reported 146 shares. 2.02M are owned by Mangrove Prtn. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 22,919 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 113,924 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.02% or 4,249 shares in its portfolio. Pier Capital has 197,924 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 449 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 829,053 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Co (NYSE:ITW) by 5,493 shares to 379,984 shares, valued at $54.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 189,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,741 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).