Segall Bryant & Hamill Increases Stake in Catalent (CTLT); Bokf Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 108,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 753,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 645,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 899,555 shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Bokf increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86 million, up from 21,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

