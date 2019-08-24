Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped By $584,100 Its Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (BSBR) Position; Bel Fuse – Class B (BELFB) Sellers Increased By 3.57% Their Shorts

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (BSBR) stake by 88.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 53,100 shares as Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (BSBR)’s stock rose 0.12%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 113,100 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit now has $37.37B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 1.25M shares traded or 41.28% up from the average. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Bel Fuse Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. BELFB’s SI was 220,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 212,900 shares previously. With 28,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Bel Fuse Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s short sellers to cover BELFB’s short positions. The SI to Bel Fuse Inc – Class B’s float is 2.26%. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 86,858 shares traded or 103.71% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has declined 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA); 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 13/03/2018 TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(BELFA) Reason Not Available; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFB); 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Bel Fuse Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.51 million shares or 0.28% more from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 353,194 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 148,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Mgmt holds 122,348 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 0.01% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). 3,851 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 26,208 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 23,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 832,129 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 3,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc stated it has 25,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $52,600 activity. GILBERT PETER E also bought $52,600 worth of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) on Monday, August 12.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.58 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 6.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 54,832 shares to 992,819 valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Meridian Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:VIVO) stake by 84,905 shares and now owns 164,672 shares. Apergy Corp was reduced too.