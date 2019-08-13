Segall Bryant & Hamill Stake in Middleby (MIDD) Upped by $392,547 as Market Valuation Rose; As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Share Value Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $646,107

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 3,571 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 15,049 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 12,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 303,573 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc. New by 16,624 shares to 32,796 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR) by 7,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,324 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,052 shares to 278,969 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 213,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

