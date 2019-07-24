Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Holding in Msa Safety (MSA) by $1.22 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Trimmed by $489,368 Its Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 47.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 11,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,938 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 132,475 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Co holds 0.07% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 3,000 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.65% or 15,050 shares. Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.08% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 70,632 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 65,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 0% or 8,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 3,196 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,473 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 6,507 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Holding Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 251,552 shares to 526,455 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Inv Llp owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,500 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,874 shares. Natixis reported 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,704 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 7,350 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Zwj Counsel has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 40,912 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Point72 Asset Lp reported 2,205 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3.83M shares.

