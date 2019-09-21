Segall Bryant & Hamill Position In Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Was Has Boosted; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Lifted by $573,530 Its Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 210,445 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65 million, up from 203,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 94,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The hedge fund held 901,718 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87M, up from 807,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 201,961 shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corp Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 M; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 06/03/2018 @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Will Also Settle All of the Existing Willbros Debt Obligations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 13/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Solar Award Valued Over $40 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,702 shares to 44,284 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,188 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 155,342 shares to 227,114 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,363 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).