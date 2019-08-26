Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $1.05 Million; As Medifast (MED) Share Price Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 18,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 92,297 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 73,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.49M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 35,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 171,384 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 206,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 198,172 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 63,102 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 586,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Shelton Management holds 0.12% or 1,793 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia owns 501,092 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 218,896 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.05% or 157,807 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 523,061 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv accumulated 76,761 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 308 shares. Autus Asset Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 20,166 shares. Invest Ser Of America holds 226,036 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Axa owns 531,816 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated owns 1.52% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 49,045 shares. Bank Of America De owns 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5.26M shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, XLNX, CERN – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 39,151 shares to 47,279 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Medifast, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MED) 59% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.