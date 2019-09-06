Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Its Holding in Genpact LTD (G) by $966,070; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Srb Upped Its Holding by $21.60 Million

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 6.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 27,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 63,397 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 90,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 976,246 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc N by 7,589 shares to 65,267 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 40,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

