Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Position as Market Value Declined; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Position by $2.06 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1,556 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 34,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The hedge fund held 326,325 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, down from 361,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 6,924 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.56 million shares. Punch And Assocs Inv Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 373,737 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company holds 7,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 52,900 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% stake. 48,684 were reported by Essex Inv Management Company Lc. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 38,311 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 156,987 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 53,835 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 167,545 shares. 305,841 are owned by Walthausen & Lc. Phocas Financial stated it has 241,363 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 1.81 million shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMRN, CARA, ANF and GOOS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Presentations on June 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Announces New CM Authorized Rigging Centers – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbus McKinnon Expands Portfolio of Rigging Attachments for Synthetic Slings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc Com Cl A by 150,361 shares to 473,528 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 1,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc N.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas: A Utility, A Midstream, Or An E&P? Take Your Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FERC plans environmental reviews for Pennsylvania pipeline projects – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NFG or NWN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.