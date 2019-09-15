Segall Bryant & Hamill Continues to Hold Position in Cintas (CTAS); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Tarbox Group Has Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Position

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 5,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 97,358 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, up from 92,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.68. About 235,167 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc Com (NYSE:GVA) by 8,092 shares to 109,777 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 38,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,017 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.04% or 75,553 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Leonard Green & Prns L P. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 1.06M shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 0.53% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kentucky Retirement invested in 3,945 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 8,611 shares. First Eagle Investment Limited Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Braun Stacey has 65,022 shares. 1,307 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 15,151 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma reported 4,110 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,600 shares. Transamerica Financial Inc owns 108 shares. Lyons Wealth Llc, Florida-based fund reported 1,838 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 45,297 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.75% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv has invested 2.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Fincl reported 0.2% stake. Everett Harris And Co Ca owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,470 shares. 1,769 are owned by Novare Mgmt Ltd. Clark Capital Management Grp owns 13,031 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr reported 18,977 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability invested in 51,942 shares or 2.58% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,966 shares to 21,973 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 33,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

