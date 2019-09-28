Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Position in Oneok (OKE) as Shares Rose; Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Hershey Foods (HSY) by $778,540

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 364,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.12 million, down from 369,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 21,675 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 27,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $69.18 million worth of stock or 556,917 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Toth Advisory Corporation has 0.46% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 15,419 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Cap Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Washington Trust Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,566 shares. California-based Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 18,188 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 116,374 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 0.02% or 1,363 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 33,087 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 16,298 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.04% or 2,938 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 13,393 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc owns 16,835 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Inc holds 0.06% or 2,444 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel accumulated 0.75% or 6,025 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 623,328 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,445 shares. 240,820 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5.91M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.72 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 22,847 shares. Coastline owns 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,555 shares. Associated Banc owns 19,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Churchill Management has 0.48% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 133,730 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited holds 2,067 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,516 shares.