Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Its Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by $1.16 Million; Anchorage Capital Group Continues to Hold Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY)

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 36,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 348,236 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Unloaded a Few More Properties in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Liquidate Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,318 shares to 721,849 shares, valued at $73.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.63M for 49.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.