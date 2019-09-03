Segall Bryant & Hamill Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Upped Position by $1.39 Million as Market Value Declined

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 11,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 228,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.50 million, up from 216,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corp holds 328,296 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt stated it has 60,255 shares. Stanley holds 0.09% or 200 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 525 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5.46% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt has 21,400 shares. Maverick Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 9,510 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited reported 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Gp reported 2,288 shares stake. 6,150 were reported by Avalon Asset Management. Holderness Invs reported 4.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axiom Invsts Ltd Com De accumulated 57,527 shares. North American Mngmt Corp holds 222 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Spc Incorporated holds 0.09% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 64,065 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

