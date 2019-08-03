Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lifted By $3.31 Million Its John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Position; Agf Investments Decreased By $7.76 Million Its The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) stake by 42.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 75,247 shares as John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 250,905 shares with $11.10M value, up from 175,658 last quarter. John Wiley & Sons now has $2.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 198,036 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

Agf Investments Inc decreased The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 27.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 74,591 shares as The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 197,729 shares with $20.57M value, down from 272,320 last quarter. The Procter & Gamble Co. now has $290.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,383 are held by Wealthquest. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 15,983 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 4,865 shares. 39,334 are owned by Cap City Trust Fl. Focused Wealth holds 5,445 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 231,355 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Management has invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Securities Inc holds 1.79% or 74,301 shares. Moreover, Winfield Assocs has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 860 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 9,547 shares. Tradition Lc holds 5,801 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Company owns 3,978 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Financial Services Inc accumulated 41,782 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Agf Investments Inc increased Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) stake by 6,400 shares to 83,716 valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc. stake by 18,148 shares and now owns 393,744 shares. American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.