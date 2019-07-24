Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abner Herrman & Brock Increased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $372,453 as Market Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 39,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 721,849 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.04M, up from 682,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 8.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, up from 160,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 3.61M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares to 88,496 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,432 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 23,540 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 4,235 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Co reported 129,030 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 3.19 million shares. Btr Capital Management accumulated 0.07% or 3,560 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Advsr LP reported 78,301 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd has 3.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 34,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Personal Cap invested in 2,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 162,101 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. 1,374 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 20,755 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Tn has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 43,833 shares. 1.06 million are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Com. Principal Gp Inc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Il has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 480,546 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.37% or 9,631 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company invested in 3.66% or 234,616 shares. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 175,719 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38.03 million shares. Moreover, First Fin Corporation In has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,195 shares. 248,475 are held by Sabal Tru. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 392,421 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Lp stated it has 14,050 shares. Independent, New York-based fund reported 61,651 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.