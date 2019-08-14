Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Stag Indl Com (STAG) Stake By $895,491; 2 Analysts Covering Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of HTZ in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. Northcoast upgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) rating on Monday, March 4. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $25 target. See Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) latest ratings:

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,879 shares as Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 430,741 shares with $12.77 million value, down from 461,620 last quarter. Stag Indl Inc Com now has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 608,890 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 3.99M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTZ); 07/05/2018 – HERTZ 1Q REV. $2.1B, EST. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Hertz Vice President and Information Chief Tyler Best Stepped Down on April 19; 07/05/2018 – Hertz’s Recovery Bid Still Needs Work as Loss Exceeds Estimates; 17/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Hertz Global from law firm inadvertently issued; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ CEO SAID CO. SPENDING WILL STAY THE SAME NEXT YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hertz sputters on quarterly loss; 26/03/2018 – The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation Announces 2018 Fellows; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ SAID COSTS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho

