Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)

Among 2 analysts covering Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Continental Building Products had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. See Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 21.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 9,643 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 35,698 shares with $3.72 million value, down from 45,341 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $6.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.9. About 168,975 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Continental Building Products, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com owns 49,446 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company invested in 0.21% or 123,059 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 26,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 5,161 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc reported 45,477 shares. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 84,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owns 6,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 439,010 were reported by Geode Ltd. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 56,163 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 189,564 shares in its portfolio. 33,084 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability reported 141,800 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.92% or 223,511 shares.

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $840.50 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 261,194 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.64 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.97 million activity. GEORGE EDWARD S also sold $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares. 20,384 shares were sold by Boyle Joseph P, worth $2.16M. Shares for $956,928 were sold by Fogliato Franco.