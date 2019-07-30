Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Its Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

Among 4 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int holds 258,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors has 400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 310,048 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 8.17M shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Tru Advsr L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 237 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 11,685 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% or 223,665 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 167 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.05 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss reported 2.53 million shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

The stock increased 3.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.55 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C