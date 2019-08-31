Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 65.57% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Verona Pharma plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.