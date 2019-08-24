Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 5.1%. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.