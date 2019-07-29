Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.