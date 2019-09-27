Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1% Quanterix Corporation 53,401,094.61% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.48%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.