Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.77 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 50.4%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.