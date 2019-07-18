Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.08 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.