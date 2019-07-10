Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We are contrasting Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 19.7% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.