Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.